ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Police Department is requesting assistance to locate Travis Lynn Allison, who is wanted on open warrants for felony breaking and entering and injury to personal property.
Travis Lynn Allison is described by police as a 51-year-old male, who is 6'2'' and around 200 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes.
Travis Lynn Allison has a tattoo reading "Tracie" on his right arm, police say.
He is known to frequent the downtown Asheville area, specifically the areas of Church Street and AHOPE, as well as Pisgah View Apartments, police say.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Travis Lynn Allison they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
