Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, the Asheville Police Department said a missing 24-year-old man had been safely located.
On Thursday, police asked for help locating Hayden Keith Lalor. He had last been seen in the area of Biltmore Avenue. Police said he's known to frequent Harris Teeter on Merrimon Avenue, Ingles at Beaver Lake, and Sam's Club.
Lalor is 5'10"tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Lalor has multiple tattoos including a dagger on his left forearm and thin circles and a wolf on his right forearm.
Details of where he was found were not made readily available. Police only said he was safe.
