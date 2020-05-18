ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert out of North Carolina has come to a sad conclusion. The Asheville Police Department says a missing 71-year-old man has been found deceased.
On May 8 they began searching for Bryant Alexander Poole. Police say on May 16, he was found in a rural area in Echols County, Georgia.
Poole had last spoken to his family on May 2. He was believed to be driving a blue, 2012 Hyundai Tucson with North Carolina license plate 133RT and traveling with a dog.
On Wednesday, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Poole is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
A new photo of Poole was also released.
The Asheville Police Department is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Echols County authorities in determining the circumstances of his death.
