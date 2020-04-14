ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Asheville police say Dajour Johahaun McDay has turned himself in to police, but officers are still asking for the public's help locating a second suspect they say is wanted for murder.
Police began their investigation on April 3 after they say two men were shot at Pisgah View Apartments. One man unfortunately passed away as a result of his injuries.
Officers announced they'd made one arrest on April 10. 29-year-old Tyran Dewayne Burton of Candler, was initially charged with aiding and abetting first degree murder. He is now facing additional charges of:
- Aiding and abetting attempted first degree murder
- Aiding and abetting robbery with a dangerous weapon
Tyran remains in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.
Monday, police said they've identified an additional two suspects wanted in connection to the crime, and are currently searching for them.
Dajour Johahaun McDay, 21, has been charged with the following:
- First degree murder
- Attempted first degree murder
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
McDay stands at 5'9'' tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say McDay also has a tattoo on his right forearm with the letters "FOE."
Sherwayne Akeem Bascom, 29, has been charged with the following:
- First degree murder
- Attempted first degree murder
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
Bascom stands at 5'8'' tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Asheville police say a reward of up to $1,500 is being offered for any information that will help them bring McDay and Bascom into custody.
Both men are to be considered armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 immediately if they see either McDay or Bascom.
