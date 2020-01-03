ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) –Asheville Police say a woman missing since November has been located and is safe.
On Monday, police asked for help finding Margaret McCorsley, last seen on November 22 in Pisgah View Apartments. She may be driving a 2003 silver Volkswagen Bug with Tennessee license plate CBQ-298.
McCorsley is 58, 5’9” tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Police didn't release details on where Margaret was found, only saying she was located in Asheville and is safe.
