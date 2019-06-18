ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint.
According to police, the male suspect entered the Starbucks on All Souls Crescent around 9:22 p.m. on Monday, June 17.
Donning a bandana, the suspect produced a handgun and fired one shot into the air. Police say he demanded money from the clerk. It's unclear how much money was taken.
Officers say the suspect fled in a white sedan - possibly a 1980s model Toyota Corolla.
Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the incident.
Anyone who might have information on the identify of the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
