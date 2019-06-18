Asheville Starbucks Armed Robbery

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say walked into a Starbucks, fired a single shot into the air, and demanded money. 

 Source: Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say robbed a Starbucks at gunpoint. 

According to police, the male suspect entered the Starbucks on All Souls Crescent around 9:22 p.m. on Monday, June 17. 

Donning a bandana, the suspect produced a handgun and fired one shot into the air. Police say he demanded money from the clerk. It's unclear how much money was taken. 

Officers say the suspect fled in a white sedan - possibly a 1980s model Toyota Corolla. 

Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the incident. 

Anyone who might have information on the identify of the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous. 

