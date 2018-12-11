ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help tracking down a man involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a police officer on December 7.
According to a news release issued Tuesday, police are searching for Anthony Orlando Bowers.
Bowers, 24, is 5'4" tall and approximately 148 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos on his arms.
Police said Bowers is wanted on the following 14 open warrants:
- Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Inflicting Serious Injury
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Government Official
- Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury/Death
- No Operators License
- Possession of Marijuana Up to 1/2 Ounce
- Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Cocaine
- Possess Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Resisting Public Officer
- Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Driving to Endanger
- Manufacture, Sell, Distribute, Possess Controlled Substance at a Child Care Center
- Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substance
- Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle
Police said anyone who sees Bowers should not approach him and call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information can also call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
