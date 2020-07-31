ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Police Department is trying to locate a man charged with felony stalking, according to a press release.
Detectives have charged Michael Matthew Murphy, Jr., 38, of Asheville, with two counts of felony stalking, connected to an employee at a downtown Asheville business.
Murphy is described as a male, 5' 11", approximately 200 pounds, bald and having blue eyes. Murphy is known to operate a black 2010 Honda Element utility vehicle, displaying North Carolina registration of FEX-4072.
If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Murphy, they are encouraged to call 828-252-1110.
