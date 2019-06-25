ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down two missing girls.
Police said they are searching for Makayla Whitman and Brooke Hensley. Both were last seen on June 23 near Eliada Home on Compton Drive in West Asheville.
Whitman, 13, is five-feet-tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and multi-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans and slip-on shoes.
Hensley, 17, is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 183 pounds. She has blue eyes and multi-colored hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and pink and orange socks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
MORE NEWS - Baby girl suffered 96 bone fractures when she died, autopsy report says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.