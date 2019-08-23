ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help locating a missing man.
Police said they are searching for Kendrick Gaston Erwin, 49.
Erwin is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said no one has heard from Erwin since August 12.
He is known to frequent the downtown area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.
