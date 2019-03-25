ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Monday asked for help tracking down the owner of a dog that bit a person on Sunday.
Police said the incident occurred at the Lowe's on South Tunnel Road around 2 p.m. Sunday.
The victim suffered minor injuries, but police said if the dog’s owner is not located within the next 48 hours, the victim will be required to receive the rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
The dog’s owner is described as a female with short red wavy hair. She was driving in a Subaru Outback with two dogs in the vehicle.
One of the dogs was smaller, possibly a poodle and the other was a larger breed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
Police also offered these tips to anyone who is bitten by a dog:
- Get as much information as reasonably possible about both the owner and the dog(s).
- Full name, phone number, address and physical description of the dog owner.
- Full description and rabies tag information (tag number and issuer) of the dog(s).
- Report the bite to the local Animal Services Division. In Asheville, contact (828) 252-1110. An Animal Services Officer will respond. This may initially be done by phone.
- After any bite a dog will be placed on a 10-day quarantine. Oftentimes this quarantine occurs at home, with the owner.
- If an owner cannot be located within 72 hours after a bite the victim should start the post-exposure rabies series, per Health Department protocol.
MORE NEWS - Harlem Globetrotters set 5 new Guinness world records Monday before show in Western NC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.