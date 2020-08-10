ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a man accused of vandalizing a vehicle on August 8.
Officers say they responded to a residence in south Asheville around 11 p.m. in reference to the vandalism. When they arrived, officers learned that the suspect was a repeated domestic violence offender and had fled the scene after being seen by the victim.
Reginald Lee Redfern, 47, of Asheville has been charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle and injury to personal property in the August 8 incident. Police also say they've charged him with assault on a female for an incident that occurred on July 30.
Redfern is described as standing 5'10'' and weighing around 220 pounds. He has a cross tattoo on his right forearm.
Police ask that anyone with information that will help them take Redfern into custody please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
"The APD is committed to the mission of the Buncombe County Family Justice Center in addressing incidents of domestic violence within our community," the police department said in a news release.
Survivors of domestic or sexual violence are encouraged to visit the FJC at 35 Woodfin Street in downtown Asheville to engage with service providers housed there.
More on the FHC and its services can be found here.
