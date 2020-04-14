ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down two men they say are connected to a string of shoplifting incidents throughout the city.
According to police, two of the incidents took place within 24 hours.
Around 6:15 p.m. on April 13, officers say the two suspects shoplifted from the Citi Stop on Merrimon Avenue. Over 12 hours later, around 10:30 a.m. on April 14, police say they struck again - this time at the Citi Shop on Biltmore Avenue.
Police say the suspects are believed to be operating a silver Mitsubishi Outlander.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identities or their whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
