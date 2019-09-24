ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public's help tracking down a woman they say stabbing a man on September 22, and fled.
Police say they were first called to a report of a stabbing in Pisgah View Apartments around 1 p.m. First responders located a man suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds.
Through an investigation, officers identified 22-year-old Nyshia Larose Wiggins as the suspect. She is wanted on an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury charge.
Wiggins is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say Wiggins is also has three additional open warrants for failure to appear on charges unrelated to the stabbing.
Anyone with information on Wiggins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1100 or the Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050.
