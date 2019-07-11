ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said crisis negotiators officers were called in to negotiate with a barricaded suspect after a shooting that took place in the Biltmore Village area on Thursday.
Police said the shooting happened on Reed Street.
Some nearby residents were relocated during the negotiations.
One person was wounded in the shooting. Police did not know the victim's condition.
