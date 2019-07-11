Generic - gun and bullets

SIG Sauer P220 45 ACP semiautomatic handgun and four hollow-point rounds (Wikimedia Commons)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said crisis negotiators officers were called in to negotiate with a barricaded suspect after a shooting that took place in the Biltmore Village area on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened on Reed Street.

Some nearby residents were relocated during the negotiations.

One person was wounded in the shooting. Police did not know the victim's condition.

MORE NEWS - Dallas toddler found dead after being snatched out of his bed, family says

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.