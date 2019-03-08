ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Asheville Police Department has located and arrested Travis Lynn Allison, who is wanted on open warrants for felony breaking and entering and injury to personal property.
Police did ask the public's help in any information on his whereabouts, before his arrest was made.
