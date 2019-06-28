ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Friday said a sixth person has been charged after the June 9 shooting at Hillcrest Apartments.
Javin Markez Whiteside, 20, of Asheville turned himself into Woodfin Police late Wednesday night. He was wanted by APD for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharge weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Police said these suspects were previously arrested:
Azenda Tavis Johnson (20), Asheville
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Injury to Personal Property
- Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- 9 counts of Felony Probation Violation
- Going Armed to the Terror of the Public
Hugh Kshon James, (23), Asheville
- Going Armed to the Terror of the Public
- Discharge Firearm within City Limits
Darren Jerome Waters, Jr. (24), Hendersonville
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Going Armed to the Terror of the Public
Raymond Jerrell Waters (21), Hendersonville
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Going Armed to the Terror of the Public
Clement Naji Ali Williams (20), Hendersonville
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
- Going Armed to the Terror of the Public
On June 9 at approximately 3:15 a.m. police said officers responded to Hillcrest Apartments to reports of a fight involving several people. Officers were still heading to the scene when they received word that several shots had been fired and two people were hurt by the gunfire.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or, to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.
