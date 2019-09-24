N. Wiggins

The Asheville Police Department says Nyshia Larose Wiggins was taken into custody on Tuesday after they say they say she stabbed a man at an apartment complex on Sunday, September 22. 

 Source: Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department says a woman they say stabbed a man on September 22, and fled, has been taken into custody. 

Police say they were first called to a report of a stabbing in Pisgah View Apartments around 1 p.m. First responders located a man suffering from non-life threatening stab wounds. 

Through an investigation, officers identified 22-year-old Nyshia Larose Wiggins as the suspect. She is wanted on an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury charge. 

Police say Wiggins also had three additional open warrants for failure to appear on charges unrelated to the stabbing. 

