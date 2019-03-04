GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Sheriff's deputies are asking public assistance in helping to identify a suspect, who has robbed the same store twice, officials believe.
On February 11th, around 12:30 am the suspect committed an armed robbery at the Stop A Minute Convenience Store located at 2206 Highway 72 West in Greenwood County.
On March 2nd the same subject returned to the same store and attempted to rob it a second time.
If you recognize this suspect, their clothing or their vehicle please contact Inv. Dale Boyer at 864-942-8703
