GREER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greer Police are in need of assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for strong-armed robbery, officials released to FOX Carolina.
The suspect is an unknown white male, who at the time of the incident was wearing long black shorts, dark shoes, had a brown/white hooded sweatshirt, and another dark sweatshirt on over the hooded sweatshirt.
The robbery occurred on February 21st at the Murphy USA located along E Wade Hampton Boulevard.
The unknown suspect selected a Monster Energy drink and while the cashier was distracted, the male jumped through the sliding glass window and grabbed the cashiers arm and stole money from the register.
If anyone has information at to the location or identification of the suspect, please contact Detective Prino with the Greer Police Department at (864) 968-7018.
