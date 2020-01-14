SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) A reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for any information that can help them track down a man who was indicted in an incident in 2017 involving a stolen firearm and narcotics.
The Spartanburg Police Department took to social media to spread the word of the ATF's $2,500 reward.
They are searching for James Isaac Hopkins, 38, who was indicted back in 2017 following an altercation that resulted in authorities recovering a stolen handgun and narcotics.
ATF believes Hopkins may still be in the Spartanburg area. He is described as standing 6-feet-tall and weighing around 205 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that can help authorities locate, arrest and convict Hopkins is asked to contact ATF at 1 (888) ATF-GUNS, ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the 'Reportit' app.
