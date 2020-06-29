NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- An attempted murder suspect from New York has been arrested in North Carolina, The U.S. Marshals Office released.
Jaqual Coward, 33, was wanted by NY Police Department for a shooting that occurred in the Bronx on May 15, 2020.
According to police reports, the victim had been friends with Coward for approximately 30 years. The victim's life was saved by responding officers utilizing a tourniquet to his leg.
On June 16, warrants were issued for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.
On June 29, officials received a tip that Coward was in Caldwell County, N.C.
Police arrested and transported him to Caldwell County Jail around 10:00 a.m.
Additionally, Coward was found to have two additional outstanding warrants for arrest in North Carolina, for Failure to Appear on narcotics and driving charges, dating back to 2009.
MORE NEWS - Deputies say a NC high school marching band's stolen trailer was recovered in Inman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.