PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Pickens County man has been arrested on child pornography charges, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced to press on Friday.
Scott James Hunter, 43, of Liberty was arrested on 11 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, after an investigation from the Attorney General's Office, ICAC Task Force, and Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
Hunter was arrested on October 24, 2019. He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He is also charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree, which is also punishable by 10 years.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
