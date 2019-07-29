PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that a Pickens County man had been arrested and charged after an investigation into child pornography.
Wilson said David Michael Dare, 45, was arrested on July 25. He was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.
Investigators said Dare had multiple child porn files in his possession.
If convicted, Dare faces up to ten years in prison for each count.
