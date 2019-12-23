SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced that at Simpsonville man had been charged in connection with a child porn investigation.
Wilson said Dennis Golden, 61, faces ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office made the arrest after Golden was accused of distributing child pornography.
Golden was taken into custody on December 20. He was no longer in the Greenville County Detention Center on Monday.
