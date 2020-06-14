SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The two Seneca children who went missing early this morning have been safely located by authorities in Screvin County, Georgia.
The aunt of the children was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit. She has been taken for medical and mental evaluation.
Seneca PD obtained two warrants for her arrest for kidnapping, one count for each child.
PREVIOUSLY:
The Seneca Police Department is searching for two small children who have gone missing.
Bryson Skinner, 6, and Ryleigh Skinner 3, were reportedly left with their aunt Alexus Skinner, while their parent was working.
When the parent arrived to pick them up this morning, they were gone.
Troopers ran the plate on Alexus' vehicle, and it was recorded in an area near Augusta, Georgia around 3:30 a.m.
Police say at this point their is no indication that the children are in danger or that foul play is involved.
Police also say the situation does not meet the criteria for an amber alert at this time. The aunt’s vehicle is a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country mini-van, black in color bearing SC License 764 4NK.
Anastasia Skinner, the children's mother, pleaded for the safe return of her babies, saying she doesn't "want to feel this pain anymore."
She described little Ryleigh has having pretty, curly hair. 6-year-old Bryson, is an athletic person, his mother said.
"Ryleigh and Bryson, please come home," Skinner emotionally said Sunday afternoon in an interview. "Mama misses you."
Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.