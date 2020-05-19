GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The U.S. Marshals say they are offering a reward in accompaniment with Greenville County Crime Stoppers for any information that can help them arrest a man accused of murdering another in a Greenville park back in February.
Ryan Kedar is wanted in connection to the death of Mark Jermon in Greenville County's Herdklotz Park on February 26, 2020.
A search for Kedar led investigators to find his abandoned SUV off South Buckhorn Road near Paris Mountain State Park. More than 100 law enforcement officials participated in an extensive search for the wanted man.
Though, they were unable to find him.
Officials believe Kedar conducted research into locations around Brevard and Asheville in North Carolina. U.S. Marshals also say he researched the purchase of a vehicle used in the Greenville area - possibly looking for a private seller to avoid having to register a vehicle.
The 49-year-old reportedly served in the Israeli army.
"While he should be considered extremely intelligent, investigators say he may display socially awkward behavior," U.S. Marshals said in a press release.
Police say Kedar enjoys camping and hiking, and has been known to have visited numerous state and national parks. He could be staying in hostels or motels for brief periods of time in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.
Officials warn that he could have changed his appearance.
Kedar is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who lives in any of those areas is asked to be on the lookout.
The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward in addition to the $2,000 reward being offered by the Greenville County Crime Stoppers for any information that can help officials find the wanted man.
Anyone with information on Kedar's whereabouts is urged to call 1 (877) WANTED-2 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online.
