Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, investigators, top, work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others as Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies patrol in an all-terrain vehicle on a hillside in Calabasas, Calif. Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the crash scene, according to a Los Angeles Times report quoting an unnamed source. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Maria Lucero told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 28 that "the matter is being looked into." (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES (AP) - An autopsy on the pilot in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash shows he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

Bryant and all eight others aboard died in the Jan. 26 crash just outside Los Angeles. Autopsy reports were released Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others have been ruled blunt trauma.

Zobayan was flying in fog and climbed to get out of the clouds, then plunged into a hillside.

Federal authorities are still investigating the accident.

