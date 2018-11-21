BRYSON CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after a holiday decoration in the likeness of baby Jesus was stolen in Bryson City.
A spokesperson for the Bryson City Chamber of Commerce said a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Officials noticed the baby Jesus decoration was missing on Friday.
The nativity scene is on display on the city square at the foot of the city’s Christmas tree.
A photo of the missing decoration was not available.
