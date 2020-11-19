BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say they, along with Anderson County deputies, have identified a suspect in a string of crimes that took place over the course of a week.
In a news release Thursday, BPD identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anna Marie Alexander. She's facing half a dozen warrants involving property crimes in three different jurisdictions, including theft, that happened the week of November 8. She's described as a White woman standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
She's known to frequent Belton and Honea Path, and police are asking for tips about her whereabouts. If you have any information, contact local law enforcement or leave an anonymous CrimeStoppers tipe at 1-888-CRIMESC.
