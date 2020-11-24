BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Belton Police say they have identified a suspect connected to a stabbing in Belton on Greer St. Monday night, and on Wednesday announced that U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect in the Belton Mill Village area.
Police say that warrants were issued charging 25-year-old Christopher Adam Brown with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.
According to police, Brown was recently released from federal prison on probation for weapons violations and has family ties in the Belton-Honea Path and Anderson area. Police warned he was deemed armed and dangerous.
BPD announced just before 4 p.m. Wednesday Brown was caught with help from the U.S. Marshals. In addition to the assault and battery charge mentioned above, he also faces federal probation violations.
Additionally, another man, 27-year-old Robert Kevin Shell, faces an obstruction charge. Both men are now lodged in the Anderson County Detention Center.
