BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Belton police say yet another scene that unfolded at a home across from Marshall Primary School just a day after a drug-related arrest was made there. Now, BPD needs your help finding a suspect they say took off from the home in a stolen car.
BPD chief Robert Young says they were called to the same home on Bannister Street for a suspicious vehicle report. When they arrived, officers say they saw a female encountered during yesterday's search talking to a man in a white four-door BMW. When he saw police, he fled onto Blue Ridge Avenue going towards Anderson. After a short chase, BPD says he slid off the road at the intersection of Blue Ridge Avenue and Pea Creek Road.
However, Young says the suspect fled on foot onto the railroad right of way, prompting a foot chase. The main officer who responded lost sight of the suspect in the nearby woods, and they deployed K9 Lubeck. However, the dog was exhausted because of the heat. Anderson County deputies were requested and also brought K9 Echo, but that dog also got exhausted from the heat.
BPD determined the car used in the chase was stolen out of Anderson County earlier in the weekend, and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Chancelor Eugene Pierce, whose listed address was the same as the house involved in Saturday's arrest. Pierce is described as a White man with brown hair and green eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has multiple tattoos and reportedly suffered a head injury during a fight earlier in the week.
A photo of Pierce was not immediately available.
If you have information on him, call BPD at 864-338-8450.
