BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway in Belton after police say a 15-month-old boy was assaulted - resulting in severe injuries.
Officers say they received a call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to an unresponsive child. They, along with Belton Fire Department and EMS, arrived at a Rice Street home to find a child that appeared to have been assaulted.
They said little Jeremiah Kernells was suffering from injuries to his head, face and throat. EMS immediately made arrangements to have the the child taken to an Anderson hospital for emergency treatment.
Police then began speaking to the homeowner, who told them he had been in Greenville when he received a call from his child's 16-year-old mother saying their son had been seriously injured.
The mother, along with her 19-year-old boyfriend Devin Michael Wayne Perry, were reportedly home with Jeremiah at the time of the incident. The young boy's father told officers he instructed the mother to call police, however when he arrived at the residence, there appeared to have been no attempt to contact law enforcement.
He immediately dialed 911.
Based on information gathered, and officers' observations of Jeremiah, both the Belton and Honea Path Police Departments secured the home as a crime scene. A search warrant was requested, along with the help of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Forensic Labs.
While investigators searched the residence, the juvenile mother - accompanied by a guardian - and Perry were asked to accompany police to the station to be interviewed.
Initially, police say both denied any knowledge of how Jeremiah got injured. However, Perry soon recanted his statement and admitted to harming the child.
During the search of the home, investigators found physical evidence consistent with a violent assault. They said evidence was also collected from Perry and from the hospital where the little boy was being treated.
Perry was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, charged with abuse to inflict great bodily harm/injury to a child. The juvenile mother was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, facing the same charge.
Little Jeremiah was transported to a hospital in Greenville for close observation. He's also been taken into protective custody by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.
Belton Police continue to investigate the incident with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and SLED agents.
