BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- At 7:30 PM Saturday, the Belton Police Department said they responded to a scene on Mattison Drive in response to a shooting incident.
Police say a 50 year old male was transported to Anderson Medical with a single gunshot wound.
Unfortunately he succumbed to the fatal gun shot wound around 8:00 PM, police say.
The shooting incident is under investigation by the Belton Police Department, the Anderson County Sheriffs Office and the Anderson County Coroners Office.
