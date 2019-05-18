PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Richard Martin died at the age of 24 on September 2, 1995. His mom, Ada Martin, says he was found lying in the middle of Welcome Road in Williamston with severe head trauma around 1:05 a.m. that day, and hours later passed on without regaining consciousness.
Nearly 24 years later, Ada is still searching for justice for her son.
A benefit held at the White Plains Community Center in Pelzer on Saturday had one goal: raise money for the reward for information regarding Richard's homicide case.
The benefit included a yard sale and hot dog plates. All money raised will go to the reward for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Richard's death.
Anyone wishing to make further donations can also call (864) 947-6288 or by reaching out to the "Richard Martin Unsolved Homicide" page on Facebook.
