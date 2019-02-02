BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A trailer home in Berea went up in flames late Friday evening, and crews are now working to determine what started the fire.
Capt. Tim Williams with Berea FD told FOX Carolina the call came in around 10:30 p.m. for a structure fire off of Hunts Bridge Road. When they arrived on scene, Williams says the home was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, promoting crews from both Berea and Duncan Chapel to attack immediately.
As of writing, the cause remains under investigation, but Williams reminds residents to know what your heat sources are and how to maintain them.
About 18 personnel tackled the fire according to Williams. Crews arrived on scene within 3 minutes and had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.
