GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police and the family of Cody Hawkins on Wednesday announced a new billboard going up and a Crime Stoppers reward being offered as Hawkins death remains unsolved.
Hawkins, 24, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 19 along Pearl Street.
Public Information Officer Johnathan Link sad investigators with the Greenwood Police Department “have collected physical evidence, interviewed countless individuals and done everything they can to piece together what happened.”
However, no suspects have been named yet and police said they need people from the community to come forward with information.
Link said Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
A billboard that reads “Who murdered Cody Hawkins?” was also unveiled.
