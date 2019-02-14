BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man is in custody after police say he pistol-whipped and shot a Blacksburg man in his own driveway late Wednesday night.
According to Blacksburg police, officers responded to a residence on Shelby Street around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a gunshot wound. While en route, officers say they were advised that a resident suffered the wound and the shooter came from the back yard.
When they arrived, police say the victim's mother was holding a towel to the left side of his chest, and he told officers that when he got home and onto the driveway, he was approached by a man later identified as 18-year-old Tyshawn Green, also of Blacksburg. The victim states at this point he was pistol-whipped by Green and then shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and Green was arrested by Blacksburg police on Thursday. Green has since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As of writing, bond has not been set for Green.
