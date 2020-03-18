GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - BMW USA released a statement about plans to keep the BMW Manufacturing Plant in Spartanburg operation for now amid the coronavirus outbreak.
BMW has closed plants and dealerships in Europe and South Africa due to the virus, per CNN.
Officials said they are prepared to adjust quickly if government health officials deem it necessary to close the Greer plant and have taken other steps to ensure health and safety at the plant.
Below is the full statement the company provided to us via Twitter:
“In regard to closing Plant Spartanburg, we continue to monitor the situation in South Carolina daily and are in close alignment with both state and local government officials. We recognize that we are in a dynamic situation and we are prepared to adjust quickly based on the daily analysis of the current environment. In parallel we have implemented numerous measures to protect the health and safety of our employees.”
Meanwhile, bars and restaurants in South Carolina are limited to takeout orders and delivery only. The governor had also asked private employers to allow non-essential employees to work from home, if possible.
We have seen no changes to the regular daily work life in my area. They put up a sign, showed a video, and are sending people home with a cough. We are unsure If they are pointing people for being sent home as nobody from hr has talked to us about anything.
