GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man Greenville police say is charged in the violent assault, armed robbery and attempted sexual assault of a woman running on the Swamp Rabbit Trail late last month appeared before a judge for the second time on Friday.
The sexual assault happened around 2:35 p.m. on November 25 in the area of the trail near the Cleveland Street YMCA.
Police said the suspect snuck up on the 49-year-old victim from behind as she was running alone. Police said the assailant then forced the woman to the ground, pulled at the victim’s clothing, and struck her on the head with a handgun before running away with the victim’s belongings.
“Following the incident, officers conducted an extensive search of the area, viewed video footage from nearby homes, interviewed witnesses, and increased patrols along the trail,” Lt. Alia Paramore said in a news release. “In the days following, a Greenville Police officer contacted a man in the immediate area matching the description provided by the victim.”
Detectives have since charged that man, Ronald Dean McKinney, of Roosevelt Avenue, Greenville.
“A search of McKinney’s home resulted in the collection of clothing and a firearm believed to have been used during the robbery,” Paramore added.
McKinney is charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct-first degree, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
McKinney was in front of a judge for the second time on Friday. After initially being denied bond, his lawyer filed an appeal for McKinney to receive bond. That hearing was held this morning, December 13.
As the hearing began, Judge Crenshaw stopped the hearing stating he knew the victim's family and withdrew himself from the bench. A second judge entered the court and restarted the hearing.
Our crew in the courtroom says no bond was given to McKinney once again, but the judge did give his lawyer 90 days to come back for another bond once more evidence was available.
