GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. deputies say a teen is facing charges for a shooting that left a teen dead in January.
GCSO says 19-year-old Joe Timothy Raines was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with the murders of 17-year-old Landon Wray and 38-year-old Wilmont Sonny Burroughs III. Raines faces two murder charges, a count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, and possession of schedule I-II narcotics with intent to distribute.
GCSO says Wray had visited Raines earlier in the night on January 12 and were acquainted with each other. However, deputies say Raines believed Wray stole something from him before leaving. Raines and Burroughs both got into a car to pursue Wray, where the shootout on S. Buncombe Road unfolded. A verbal altercation preceded the shooting.
Investigators say Burroughs did not pull a weapon, but was merely hit by at least one round during the exchange of gunfire between Wray and Raines. Raines was also injured in the shooting.
Raines is now awaiting a bond hearing. He was released from the hospital and taken to jail, continuing to recover from those injuries.
We previously spoke to Raines' sister as he recovered from the shooting. He lost an eye in the incident, and was hit in the leg, stomach, and head.
During a bond hearing Thursday night, Burroughs' brother shared sharp words for Raines. Affectionately calling his brother "Monty", he demanded no bond for Raines, and said that neither his brother nor Wray deserved what happened that night. The brother said Raines "wanted to be judge, jury, and executioner", and said Raines should "get on (Raines') knees every night and pray" for mercy from God.
The bond court judge denied Raines bond on all five charges, although only three of his five charges were automatically unable to be bonded at this level. A circuit court bond hearing will determine if Raines can make a bond.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
