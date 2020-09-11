GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people have died after a collision just north of Greer Friday evening.
FOX Carolina received several tips about a collision on SC-14 near Cannon Road around 6:40 p.m. We called the coroner's office, who then confirmed their presence. Coroner Kent Dill eventually confirmed the deaths of the four people.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. Their real-time traffic tracking tool indicates it happened around 5:15 p.m. Troopers advised the MAIT unit is investigating, and that lanes of traffic were blocked.
SCHP later provided more details, saying all four people who died were in a 2006 Saturn SUV traveling west on SC-14. However, an eastbound 2004 Ford SUV crossed the center line, slamming into the Saturn head-on.
All four occupants in the Saturn were entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated. They sadly passed away on scene. It isn't clear if they were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the Ford SUV was wearing a seat belt, but taking to a hospital for treatment for injuries.
On Saturday, the coroner's office identified the four victims:
- 83-year-old Michael B. Cook of Greenville
- 80-year-old Nancy B. Cook of Greenville
- 92-year-old William Joseph Norman of Taylors
- 83-year-old Marsha F. Norman of Taylors
The coroner's report indicates all four died from multiple blunt force injuries.
SCHP would eventually charge the other driver, Richard Shane Plowden of Taylors, with four counts of felony DUI.
In addition to the four counts of felony DUI, Plowden was charged with driving under suspension, improper tag, failure to register motor vehicle, and driving an uninsured vehicle - 1st offense.
At a bond hearing Saturday night, Plowden faced a magistrate judge and the families of the four victims. We confirmed then that the victims were two husband-and-wife pairs who traveled together in the Saturn SUV that night.
Plowden was granted bond for his four magistrate-level charges. totaling $1,550. However, even if he made bond for that, he would not be able to leave jail; the families of the victims and an SCHP trooper speaking on behalf of the state of South Carolina requested the magistrate judge to deny Plowden bond on his felony DUI resulting in death charges, a request she granted. The trooper present also said Plowen presented a flight risk, which was part of the bond denial request.
William Norman, the son of the elder William Norman and wife Marsha, spoke on behalf of his family first.
"Yesterday..., I lost the two people that meant the most to me growing up. But also, because of the decision you have made, you took from us my hero...and my mother," he said, fighting through tears. "They held us together. And you took that away from us. And we can't get that back. No more phone calls asking how my day was."
Next to speak was Robert Cook, son of Michael and Nancy Cook.
"Because of our faith, I am to forgive. And I'm sorry for the decision I'm about to make right now because I can't do that. The decision that you made had consequences," he said. "You ripped holes in both these families."
Plowden responded to both families after Cook spoke, saying "To both families, I am deeply apologetic. I'm sorry. I do know my actions have consequences and they will be rendered. I'm sorry. You have no idea."
A court date will be set in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.