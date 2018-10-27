LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for a suspect in a death investigation.
Deputies said they responded to a residence on Easy Road in Laurens Saturday morning.
Upon their arrival, deputies said a deceased male victim was discovered at the residence.
According to the sheriff's office, Lutavious Denard Elmore is wanted in connection with the death. An arrest warrant on Elmore for murder was obtained, deputies said.
Deputies said Elmore was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.
Elmore was denied bond on Sunday. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 14.
The victim's identity has not been released.
