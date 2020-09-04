ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a man and woman are charged with helping whoever killed two people in a fiery double homicide in August.
Tommy Crosby with SLED says Payton Call and Lester Piercefield IV were both charged with rendering assistance to a felon after the fact, claiming both knew the suspect was responsible for the deaths of 57-year-old Billy Ray Johnson and 30-year-old Amy Jo Lambert. Johnson and Lambert were found dead after a camper went up in flames in Townville in August 2020. Both were shot to death on August 22.
SLED was called in by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office to investigate when it was discovered a person of interest was possibly related to a member of the sheriff's office.
Both Call and Piercefield were named persons of interest in the double homicide, and were previously taken into custody on unrelated charges in Hart County, Georgia. Officials say search of their car during a speeding-related traffic stop turned up a stolen gun that was possibly linked to a homicide that occurred a day earlier. At that time, Call was issued a traffic citation and charged with receiving stolen property. Piercefield was charged with possession of cocaine and receiving stolen property.
Both had bond hearings Friday. Bond was denied for the duo.
