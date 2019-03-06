NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies said Mark Anthony Hailey Jr. was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened on Warner Road.
Deputies said they received a call just before 3:30 a.m. from a woman who believed her son, Hailey, had just been involved in some sort of shooting.
Deputies said they arrived at the dirt road around 4:21 a.m. to find the victim's body.
Coroner Sonny Cox identified the victim as Marty Anthony George, 42, of Aiken.
The death was ruled a homicide.
Deputies said Hailey was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and upon his release, was taken to the detention center and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Later Wednesday afternoon, Hailey appeared in Greenwood County court where he was denied bond.
