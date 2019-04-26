SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies announced an arrest in connection to a shooting that sent a male to the hospital Wednesday evening.
SCSO says deputies responded around 7 p.m. to Archer Road and Draymont Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies say they found a male victim with an unspecified gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment via EMS. As of Thursday afternoon, deputies say the victim remains in critical condition.
Thomas Cole Seay, 17, of Fernwood Drive in Spartanburg was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time. Seay appeared before a magistrate for arraignment on Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m.
He was denied bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 20.
Deputies say that though Seay is in custody, their investigation remains active.
