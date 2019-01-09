GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - One of the last two suspects to be arrested in the brutal kidnapping and assault of an Upstate businessman and his wife has been denied bond.
Jack Corris Foreman IV, was previously arrested in Florida in December along with Da'Juan Young. The two are the last suspects to be arrested in the kidnapping and assault of W.E. and Ann Willis, which occurred in September.
Florida deputies have arrested the final 2 suspects in the brutal kidnapping and robbery of a Greenville Co. couple
Greenville Co. deputies announced Tuesday afternoon that the final two suspects in the brutal kidnapping and robbery of W.E. and Ann Willis were arrested in Florida.
Before a bond court judge, Foreman asked if he could be placed on house arrest, but the judge said that would have to be granted by a circuit court judge.
Prior Foreman and Young's arrest, more suspects have been arrested.
Greenville County deputies said a fourth person accused of being directly involved in a brutal attack on a well-known couple in the community has been arrested in Florida.
10 weeks after the brutal kidnapping and robbery of a Travelers Rest couple, deputies say 3 additional suspects may be in Florida
As Ann Willis continues to recover after being shot, stabbed, and brutally beaten during a kidnapping and burglary more than two months ago, in which her husband was also brutally beaten, her family has a message for their attackers.
