Jack Foreman

Jack Foreman, suspect in W.E. Willis case (Source: West Detention Center) 

 (Source: West Detention Center)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - One of the last two suspects to be arrested in the brutal kidnapping and assault of an Upstate businessman and his wife has been denied bond.

Jack Corris Foreman IV, was previously arrested in Florida in December along with Da'Juan Young. The two are the last suspects to be arrested in the kidnapping and assault of W.E. and Ann Willis, which occurred in September.

Before a bond court judge, Foreman asked if he could be placed on house arrest, but the judge said that would have to be granted by a circuit court judge.

Prior Foreman and Young's arrest, more suspects have been arrested.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.