SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg police said on Wednesday that the suspect in the Nov. 10 deadly shooting at Gravy's Grill had been arrested.
Spartanburg police said they responded to Gravy's Grill on Kensington Drive around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10 in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned three people had been shot.
One man and two women were transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
A victim was identified as 25-year-old Damien Michael Young of Cannons Campground Road in Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead at 1:46 a.m. Saturday, per the coroner.
Young's family says that just four days before his death, he had become a father.
"It's awful because he was so excited about the birth of his son and being around him and he was just beginning. he was only 4 days old when his dad got killed. he had only been with him for four days, but he was overjoyed," said his mom, Tracy Young.
Young's mother said he was at the club celebrating the birth of his son.
"He didn't deserve this, period. His son didn't deserve this at all. We didn't deserve this. His mom didn't deserve it, his family, his friends," said Leasia Stevenson, Damien's sister.
The two other victims are recovering.
Two days later, police identified the suspect as a man, approximately 25-years-old. He was wearing a black and red hooded jacket with Chicago Bulls logos on the front, back, and sleeves. The suspect fled in a 1999-2000 Chevy Tahoe with chrome wheels and a paper tag.
Later, police said the suspect in the surveillance photos had been identified as Daniel Shaquan Means, 22. Means is wanted for murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon.
On November 28, police announced that Means had been arrested. Spartanburg County deputies took Means into custody at an address on Bryant Road.
Wednesday evening, a judge denied Means bond.
He has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon. His next court appearance will be on January 24 of 2019.
