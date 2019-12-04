ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Two teens charged with attempted murder at Belton Woods Apartments appeared before a bond court judge Wednesday morning.
According to police, 19-year-old Zachary Brian Thomas Tost and 17-year-old Carlos Andres Jimenez were arrested after police say they both fired guns into a vehicle attempting to kill the four occupants inside.
The shooting happened on Howard Lane. According to the coroner's office, Medshore Ambulance Service, Anderson Fire Department and the Anderson Police Department all responded to the location around 9:30 p.m. and found two gunshot victims.
Police say Tost was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm, while the other victim, identified as 23-year-old Daniel Jimenez, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are still investigating at this time who fired the bullet that killed Daniel Jimenez.
Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, police confirmed to FOX Carolina that Tost had since been released from the hospital, but was still being held in custody.
Police say Tost and Jimenez have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Wednesday, they both appeared before a judge in bond court who denied them both bond.
(1) comment
gang or drug related ?
