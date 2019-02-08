UNA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say they've charged a 68-year-old woman in connection to the shooting death of another woman in Una late Friday night.
According to SCSO, deputies responded to the scene on Edgewood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported via EMS to a nearby hospital where she later passed away.
The coroner later identified her as 24-year-old Alexandra Renea Toney of Ridgecrest Avenue in Spartanburg. Her cause of death was confirmed to be a gunshot wound.
Initially, deputies say they detained a female suspect on scene and took her in for questioning. Deputies also took several witnesses back to SCSO for interviews.
On Saturday evening, SCSO identified one suspect as Linda J. Huntley, 68, of Spartanburg. According to SCSO, Huntley called 911 Friday evening referencing the shooting, and deputies say they found her on the front porch with a rifle at her feet.
SCSO says she fired into a vehicle with the rifle multiple times, which deputies say was occupied by numerous people. Of those in the car, SCSO says Toney and her two children were in there.
When Huntley was taken to the SCSO office, deputies say she confessed to the incident. She has since been charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
SCSO indicates that the possible motive for the shooting involved a dispute over a drug transaction.
Huntley was denied bond Sunday morning at her Spartanburg County bond hearing.
Deputies also tracked down two other individuals who they say fled the scene to determine their involvement in the shooting.
The investigation remains active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.